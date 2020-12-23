Lampard backs Werner to go on a goal run

LONDON • Timo Werner arrived at Chelsea in the summer with a big reputation as one of Europe's hottest strikers.

But the former RB Leipzig star has had a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge following his £47.5 million (S$85.2 million) transfer, scoring just four Premier League goals in 14 games. He has also now failed to find the back of the net in his last eight starts.

However, after seeing Chelsea beat West Ham 3-0 thanks to a Tammy Abraham double and a Thiago Silva header on Monday, Blues manager Frank Lampard claimed he was not worried.

Insisting the German international, who has eight strikes in 21 games for Chelsea in all competitions, will start firing on all cylinders, he said: "That's the period Timo is in, it's unfortunate but he's getting in the positions - when one (goal) goes in it will be a run for him. Every striker will want to be scoring goals, it's what they ultimately get judged on and that's why Timo was a great acquisition for us because of the level of goals he's scored in the last few years.

"He's a player in a new league and we have to give him time to settle but he's getting positions regularly, he's scaring teams and giving them a problem...

"West Ham are a good team on good form, so many threats, I thought today would be a tough match and it proved to be so, even in the not beautiful moments, we defended superbly - Thiago Silva did brilliantly with that.

"We dropped off slightly and it was important tonight we came back."

The Blues bounced back from two successive league defeats and closed in on the top four as they moved up to fifth in the standings. They are one point behind fourth-placed Everton and six adrift of champions and leaders Liverpool.

But pundits remain concerned, not just about Werner but also the form of another summer signing, compatriot Kai Havertz.

The £71 million buy from Bayer Leverkusen has just one goal from 12 Premier League games and did not start against the Hammers.

Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports Lampard had made the right decision as he currently has better options in midfield.

"Sometimes, players fall into that category where you're not sure they fit in," the former Liverpool defender said. "For me, right now Chelsea look stronger with N'Golo Kante, (Mason) Mount and one other, Mateo Kovacic or Jorginho."

REUTERS