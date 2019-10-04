Lampard backs Abraham, 22, to top Blues' pecking order

LILLE • Tammy Abraham had a feeling he would mark his 22nd birthday with a goal and his premonition came true as he scored in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Lille on Wednesday.

The striker bagged his first Champions League goal to put his side ahead, appropriately enough in the 22nd minute, when he fired home Fikayo Tomori's pass.

The Blues went on to secure their first win in this season's tournament after their opening Group H defeat by Valencia, as Willian marked his 300th appearance for the club with a late winner.

Abraham told BT Sport: "We knew we needed to win. I knew I would get my chance today and I think I took it well. Overall, it was a good game. It's never an easy place to play."

Frank Lampard backed the birthday boy, who has eight goals in all competitions, to continue his strong start to the season and top the striking pecking order ahead of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi, who also celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday.

"He got his cake earlier," the Chelsea boss said. "Him and Michy, it's both their birthday. We had two cakes for them last night.

"Tammy is hungry for goals, physical, gives everything for the team, has quality with the ball at his feet.

"It's competitive. The minute Tammy's levels drop, we will look to Giroud or Batshuayi to see if they are pushing him and if they can come in and make a difference."

Abraham's recent performances have not been ignored by England manager Gareth Southgate, with the striker named in the squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. He made two senior appearances for the national team in friendly matches two years ago.

His eligibility to play for Nigeria, however, has left him undecided about his international future.

"It's always a privilege to be wanted by both nations," he told the BBC. "I haven't made a decision yet. I'm focusing on the club."

Despite Chelsea's win, they lie third in the group, three points behind Ajax on six, but level on three points with Valencia.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE