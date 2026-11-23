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Lamine Yamal to miss Barcelona Champions League clash against Sabah

BARCELONA, Nov 23 - Barcelona said in a statement on Monday that Lamine Yamal will miss their Champions League tie with Sabah in Azerbaijan on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

• Discomfort in his right ankle will keep Lamine out of match

• Lamine played the full match in Barcelona's 3-2 win over Villarreal

• Barcelona say he is expected to be fit to face Deportivo de A Coruña in LaLiga this Sunday

• The 19-year-old forward has started all 17 Barcelona games this season

• Xavi Espart and Roony Bardghji will also miss Sabah match through injury

• Pau Cubarsi, Andreas Christensen and Rodri Hernandez are doubts REUTERS