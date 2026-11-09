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Lamine and Oyarzabal to miss Spain’s Nations League game v Czech Republic

BARCELONA, Nov 9 - Spain forwards Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal will miss the Nations League game against the Czech Republic on Thursday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

• Lamine felt pain in his right knee after Barcelona win over Atletico Madrid.

• 19-year-old to remain in Barcelona to continue recovery.

• Oyarzabal is recovering from flu in San Sebastian.

• Both players should be available to face England on Sunday

• Winger Jorge de Frutos called up to replace injured Ander Barrenetxea.

• Spain top Nations League group with 12 points ahead of final two games. REUTERS