LaLiga players may go on strike against US games

MADRID • The union of Spanish footballers (AFE) is unanimously opposed to LaLiga's plans to play regular-season games in the United States and will not rule out going on strike to protest against the proposals, it said on Wednesday.

LaLiga's organising body announced last week in partnership with multinational media, sports and entertainment group Relevent that it plans to hold Spanish top-flight games in the US in the future, with a 15-year agreement in place.

Details have yet to be revealed on when the first match across the Atlantic will take place, how many games per season would be involved, how they would be selected or whether there would be any compensation for the loss of home advantage for the teams involved.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has, however, ruled out the possibility of staging the Clasico overseas.

When asked if the glamour Real Madrid-Barcelona match could be played in New York, Tebas told Spanish daily El Mundo: "Logistically, the Clasico is not viable."

Captains and vice-captains representing the 20 LaLiga clubs including Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos attended a meeting in Madrid called by AFE president David Aganzo in response to the announcement.

"The captains are surprised and angry that such an important decision was taken without consultation. The players are unanimously against this, no one is in favour of it," Aganzo told a news conference.

"Football is more than just business and you cannot make decisions unilaterally. The problem is a lack of common sense."

Aganzo did not rule out a players' strike if their concerns are not heard, before adding he would meet Tebas in September and "try and get him a pair of shorts for him to see what football is".

A league spokesman said officials "will meet with AFE to discuss the plans" but in a sign of growing opposition, ESPN have reported that Valencia's minority shareholders intend to file a lawsuit against Tebas if the proposed US game goes ahead this term.

