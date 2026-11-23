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LaLiga became aware of the attack on Nov 16, at which point it took measures necessary to contain the breach.

BARCELONA – Personal data has been extracted from one of LaLiga’s digital platforms in a cyberattack, the Spanish football league said in a statement on Nov 23.

The extent of the leak, which occurred between Nov 14 and 16, is yet to be determined, but LaLiga said personal data from a fan platform and data from clubs had been affected.

The Spanish Agency for the Protection of Data has been alerted to the breach and it has been reported to the National Police's Central Unit of Cyber-Delinquency.

LaLiga became aware of the attack on Nov 16, at which point it took measures necessary to contain the breach.

The organisation’s security team are analysing activity on the platform to understand what data was affected and have increased supervision of digital services to prevent further attacks. REUTERS