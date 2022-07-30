Lack of training a worry for Klopp

LONDON • Despite playing four games in pre-season, Jurgen Klopp still feels that his Liverpool players are not in peak condition for the new Premier League season, which starts next week.

The Reds will be at the King Power Stadium today to take on English champions Manchester City in the Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the upcoming campaign which will be unlike anything in history.

For the first time, this year's World Cup will be held in November and December to mitigate the summer heat of Qatar.

That means the Premier League is not only starting earlier than usual due to an unprecedented prolonged mid-season break, but there are also major ramifications for the players.

While it is customary for players to go on their holidays after a major international tournament, that is not possible this season, with the English top flight scheduled to resume just eight days after the World Cup final on Dec 18.

English football authorities will be sticking to the traditional jam-packed festive schedule and, with that sequence of games coming so soon after the World Cup, Klopp is fully aware of the intense physical demands being put on players.

The more games they play, the higher the risk of injury and Liverpool will not be spared as the majority of his squad are expected to play a role in Qatar.

To counter that, Klopp intends to extend his team's pre-season beyond the start of the term.

They will host French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in a friendly at Anfield tomorrow, but after beginning their league campaign at newly promoted Fulham on Aug 6, the German plans to fix another warmup game against as-yet unnamed opponents.

Ahead of the clash with City, Klopp said: "The situation is that (Saturday) is a very important game but we still have to prepare (for) a season, so we cannot ignore that.

"We played last night against (RB) Salzburg, we lost 1-0. We trained the day before twice, so pretty intense...