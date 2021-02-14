Lack of consistency is hurting us, says Arteta

LONDON • Arsenal are finding it hard to achieve a positive run in the Premier League as several factors have prevented them from fielding a consistent line-up, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal are in the bottom half of the standings after 23 games, having lost 10 times - the same number they lost for the whole of last season.

The club have picked up five red cards this season - the most by any club - while injuries and the absence of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have also affected them, but Arteta said he was not looking for excuses.

"It is what it is. We have to adapt and we have other players trying to do the job," he said ahead of today's home game against Leeds United, who sit a point above them on 32 points.

"But at certain moments you need some consistency... you see all the successful teams, they have some consistency in the starting XIs and get that chemistry, that cohesion, that togetherness there.

"We haven't been able to do that.

"It's the context, it's Covid, it's a strange year, no pre-season - a lot of factors. But I think we could still be in a much better place just looking at games we have won ourselves and what we have given away."

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender David Luiz are available for selection again after a one-match ban following their dismissals at Wolves, but Thomas Partey (hamstring) and Kieran Tierney (leg strain) remain sidelined.

REUTERS

ARSENAL V LEEDS

Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am