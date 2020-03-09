Lacazette keeps Gunners' hopes alive

LONDON • It was a tale of two Premier League teams on Saturday.

While West Ham left the Emirates feeling aggrieved at their failure to take all three points, Arsenal counted their lucky stars as they extended their unbeaten top-flight run to eight games to keep up their bid for Champions League qualification.

A goal from substitute Alexandre Lacazette earned the hosts a hard-fought 1-0 win over the wasteful Hammers, who struck the woodwork in the first half and squandered a slew of clear openings. The Gunners also hit the bar before the break, but the visitors had by far the better chances, with goalkeeper Bernd Leno coming to Arsenal's rescue on multiple occasions.

Mikel Arteta's side found the breakthrough when Lacazette fired home from a Mesut Ozil knockdown. The French striker's celebrations were delayed after the goal was initially ruled out for offside before a video assistant referee review overturned the decision.

The result moved Arsenal ahead of Burnley into ninth, just a point behind their eighth-placed north London rivals Tottenham (41), while West Ham remained 16th on 27 points, outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

"I'm really happy with the result because big teams find a way when they don't have the best day - which is obvious, it wasn't our best day in terms of performance - they find a way to win it," Arsenal manager Arteta told Sky Sports.

"You can build from there, you can learn, and you can take the positives and the negatives in a much better way. The unity, the solidarity the players are showing, at the end, it pays the price."

West Ham's woes on the road continued as they fell to their sixth straight away league loss, but manager David Moyes insisted that "we didn't deserve to lose it".

He said: "In recent weeks, we've made mistakes defensively which have cost us a goal. Today, I felt as if the mistakes came when we didn't take the chances.

"Apart from that, I thought the players did a great job, played very well, made several good chances but we couldn't convert them."

He is hopeful their luck will turn for the better, adding: "You think of the performance at Liverpool and we played well there, played well against Southampton and then again today, but we have only taken three points from those three games.

WWW

Arsenal have won their last three league games.

"I'd rather play not so well, but winning games because that's what we need, we need the points."

REUTERS