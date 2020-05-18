La Liga sides cleared to begin group training

MADRID • Clubs in Spanish football's top-two divisions can begin training in small groups from today as they move into the third phase of a government protocol for resuming sporting activity following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organising body La Liga informed clubs they could start training in groups of up to 10 players as per an order issued by the country's department for health on Saturday which modified guidelines for elite athletes.

Players from all top flight and second division clubs had returned to their training grounds earlier this month for the first time since all professional football in Spain was suspended in early March but were only able to conduct individual sessions.

They will move into the penultimate phase of the return to activity, while full training or phase four will be allowed once respective regions enter the second phase of the national state of emergency.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said last week he hoped the season could resume from June 12, but for that to happen, all regions where matches take place must at least be in phase two.

The provinces of Madrid and Barcelona - the two most populated areas - are in phase zero of the state of emergency, meaning that league leaders Barcelona and nearest challengers Real Madrid will be unable to begin matches until restrictions are eased.

REUTERS