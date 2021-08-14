La Liga set for kick-off amid financial turmoil

BARCELONA • The new La Liga season begins under a cloud of uncertainty this weekend without its biggest star Lionel Messi and with Barcelona and Real Madrid in open warfare with the Spanish league's president and the other clubs.

Messi's unexpected departure for Paris Saint-Germain has left a gaping hole in Barca's squad as they contemplate a future without their record scorer, appearance maker and most decorated player, whom the Catalans had built their team around for the past 15 years.

His departure is also set to harm the club's already frail financial situation further, with marketing consultant Brand Finance saying the club's value could drop by up to 11 per cent.

La Liga's status as one of European football's "Big Five" leagues will also take a hit, with the value of its television rights set to fall and future sponsorship deals also likely to be reduced without the talisman.

The free transfer has driven home the financial turmoil that is eroding the power of Spanish football.

Barca have been particularly cavalier in racking up debts estimated at €1.2 billion (S$1.9 billion), but the rest of the league also have money worries.

The pandemic has cost top-flight clubs some €2 billion and the desperation is showing. La Liga is trying to enforce a tough salary cap, while searching for funds.

On Thursday, 38 out of the 42 teams that make up the top two divisions, excluding Athletic Bilbao, Real, Barca and Oviedo, approved private equity firm CVC's proposed investment on the condition individual clubs can opt out of the deal, president Javier Tebas said.

CVC has proposed to inject €2.1 billion into La Liga in exchange for a 10 per cent stake in its TV rights over 50 years, but the deal's opponents, led by Real and Barca, say the duration is too long in a rapidly changing industry and it undervalues the Spanish game's rights.

Real have said they intend to take legal action against La Liga over the deal as it not only eats into their share of the rights and also affects their hopes of revitalising the failed European Super League project, which they remain a part of.

As the clubs grapple over who deserves more, the lack of money flowing into La Liga has resulted in another low-key summer.

Real shocked observers last year by failing to make a signing for the first time and it was the same case in January.

Just one player has arrived - David Alaba joins on a free transfer from Bayern Munich - but fellow defender Raphael Varane has left for Manchester United.

With Barca's wage limit at 95 per cent of the club's revenue, the Catalans have opted to bring in free transfers as well, signing strikers Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay and defender Eric Garcia.

Even La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have been quiet, making just one major buy in €35 million midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

The good news is that spectators will be back when the action returns, albeit in reduced numbers agreed with local authorities.

Around 30,000 fans will watch Barca host Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp tomorrow in their first game in 17 years without Messi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS