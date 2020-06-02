La Liga plans tribute to Covid victims

MADRID • Barcelona will resume their bid to retain their Spanish title on June 13 away to Mallorca after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Real Madrid will host Eibar the next day, La Liga announced on Sunday.

The season kicks back into action with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11 and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barcelona hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real at home to Valencia on June 18.

All La Liga matches until the end of the season will take place without fans.

Second-placed Real are to play their remaining six home games at their 6,000-capacity Estadio Alfredo di Stefano training centre, a league source confirmed, as they are currently renovating their Santiago Bernabeu home.

Levante will also be making adjustments to their Ciutat de Valencia stadium when the season resumes and the 13th-placed side confirmed last week they will play their remaining home games in La Nucia, more than 150km away from their usual ground.

Barcelona (58 points) were leading Real by two points when the campaign was postponed after 27 rounds of matches in early March.

La Liga has only released scheduling details for the first two rounds of fixtures, although its chief Javier Tebas confirmed that there will be matches every day of the week until the remaining 11 rounds are completed by July 19.

He also gave details of a planned tribute to those who have died from the pandemic - over 27,000 have perished in Spain since the outset of the crisis.

Fans will be encouraged to make audio recordings of themselves applauding the victims, which will then be transmitted in stadiums and broadcast on TV in the 20th minute of each match.

"Fans make football so special and as they cannot be in the stadiums, we have created this initiative so they can play a part in the return of the competition and show their support for the heroes of Covid-19," Tebas told TV network Movistar.

"We want them to feel close to their clubs, as though they will be in the stadiums making noise.

"This way, the players will also be able to hear the support of their fans."

Tebas also confirmed next season's start date, saying: "We want next season to start on Sept 12.

5 Spain's La Liga will take over five weeks to finish the season's remaining fixtures by its projected end on July 19.

"We have designed the schedule to give each team at least 72 hours of rest between matches... We will update the schedule two match days at a time to take into account the weather conditions, which are known two weeks in advance."

The Spanish top flight is poised to be the second of Europe's top five leagues to resume after the German Bundesliga.

The English Premier League will be restarting on June 17 and Italian Serie A kicking off again on June 20.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS