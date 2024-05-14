Kylian Mbappe wins award for France’s Player of the Year

PARIS – Kylian Mbappe has said that he will miss Ligue 1 after he was named France’s Player of the Year in Paris on May 13, as he comes to the end of his seven-season stay with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old picked up the prize at the UNFP (French players’ union) Trophies gala for the fifth time in a row after a season in which he has scored 44 goals in all competitions for PSG.

The France captain last week confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the campaign when his contract expires, with Real Madrid expected to be his next destination.

“It is a page that is turning, a chapter of my life that is going to close,” Mbappe said.

“Ligue 1 will always have an important place in my life. It is the only league I have known in my career up to now. I have always tried to be an honourable representative of this league.

“I will miss it for sure. It is a part of my life that is coming to an end. What is coming next is very exciting but that is something else.”

The striker played his final home game for PSG at the Parc des Princes on May 12 and scored as the champions suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Toulouse.

That goal took him to 27 for the season in the French top flight, eight goals more than the next best marksman, Lille’s Canadian striker Jonathan David.

It was reported that Mbappe and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi were involved in a furious bust-up before the game.

According to Le Parisien, Al-Khelaifi wanted to speak to Mbappe on why he was not mentioned in the player’s farewell message to the club last week.

The discussion was apparently heated and the duo were heard “screaming at each other”. It was said that the altercation was so intense that “even the walls shook”.

The season is not finished yet, with PSG having two more Ligue 1 games to play this week before the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25.

Mbappe saw off the other nominees – which included teammate Ousmane Dembele – for an award voted for by his fellow players and handed over by Marie-Jose Perec, the French former 200m and 400m Olympic champion.

PSG’s domestic dominance was reflected in the other awards, with teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery named Young Player of the Season and Gianluigi Donnarumma the best goalkeeper. AFP