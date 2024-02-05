Kvaratskhelia's late strike gives Napoli win over Verona

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - February 4, 2024 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giovanni Di Lorenzo applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - February 4, 2024 Napoli's Pasquale Mazzocchi in action with Hellas Verona's Elayis Tavsan REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - February 4, 2024 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - February 4, 2024 Hellas Verona's Diego Coppola celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - February 4, 2024 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a stunning late goal to give Napoli a 2-1 home win over Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday, after the defending champions went behind in the second half.

Napoli made a frantic start to the game but were denied by the brilliance of Verona keeper Lorenzo Montipo, and their early promise soon fizzled out.

Instead it was the visitors who grew in confidence and took the lead in the 72nd minute when Diego Coppola's shoulder met a free kick floated into the box.

Cyril Ngonge came off the Napoli bench to score against his former club seven minutes later and just as it looked like Verona would take away a valuable point, Kvaratskhelia struck a curling shot from distance in the 87th minute which beat Montipo.

Napoli move up to seventh in the standings on 35 points, while Verona drop into the relegation zone, in 18th place on 18 points. REUTERS

