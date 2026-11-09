Kumbedi gets first France call up to replace injured Kalulu
PARIS, Nov 9 - France have called up VfL Wolfsburg right-back Sael Kumbedi for the first time to replace the injured Pierre Kalulu, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.
• Kumbedi plays for Wolfsburg in the German second tier.
• The 21-year-old defender has played nine times for the France under-21 team.
• Kalulu has suffered a left hamstring injury, the FFF said on Monday, while Jules Kounde was not included in Zinedine Zidane's squad on Friday because of an ankle injury.
• France face Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.
• Les Bleus only need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth. REUTERS