Kudus brace helps West Ham to get 3-0 win over Wolves

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse shoots at goal from a free kick REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 West Ham United's Edson Alvarez in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pablo Sarabia Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
LONDON - Mohammed Kudus scored twice as West Ham defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at home in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kudus opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and doubled the lead 10 minutes later with Lucas Paqueta providing the passes to set up both goals.

The home side wrapped up the win in the 74th minute when Jarrod Bowen played a one-two with Paqueta, took the ball down the right and, despite being forced wide by Craig Dawson, got his shot across goal and past the keeper.

The win takes West Ham up to seventh in the table on 27 points, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference. United play away to Liverpool later on Sunday. Wolves remain in 13th on 19 points.

The win comes after last week's 5-0 defeat at Fulham, and sees the Hammers overtake Brighton & Hove Albion who lost 2-0 at Arsenal on Sunday. REUTERS

