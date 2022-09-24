Krul out of Dutch set-up after training boycott

WARSAW - The Netherlands will have a new No. 1 for the Qatar World Cup after coach Louis van Gaal confirmed he had axed Tim Krul due to a row over his refusal to take part in a specialist training session.

The former Manchester United boss asked the Norwich City goalkeeper - who has 15 caps and is a penalty specialist - to participate in a session dedicated to spot kicks but the 34-year-old rejected the idea, angering van Gaal.

"Krul called me to tell me that he will pass," van Gaal said.

"I thought it was a shame, because I know that he stops the most penalties in terms of statistics. There is no future for him at the Oranje because he did not want to come. That is the consequence of his decision."

Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Remko Pasveer will now be his country's new No. 1 and the 38-year-old made his international debut as the Dutch earned a 2-0 away win over Poland on Thursday.

He became the Oranje's second oldest debutant after Sander Boschker, who was almost 40 when he won his only cap in goal against Ghana in a World Cup warm-up friendly in 2010.

Van Gaal told Dutch television before kick-off he was "intrigued" to see what Pasveer might add to the team after a good start to the season with Ajax, but there was not much for the veteran to do.

Cody Gakpo scored early and Steven Bergwijn added the second to leave the visitors within one point of winning their Nations League group. The unbeaten Dutch have now won four of their five League A Group Four games and are three points ahead of Belgium, who beat Wales 2-1.

The Dutch need only a draw at home to Belgium in Amsterdam on Sunday to secure a place in next June's four-team Nations League Finals.

Gakpo's 13th-minute opener at the Narodowy Stadium came at the end of a slick passing move as the PSV Eindhoven forward had only to tap home Denzel Dumfries' inch-perfect square pass after the Polish defence had been prised apart.

Bergwijn doubled the lead in the 60th minute, coming in off the left flank to play a clever one-two with substitute Vincent Janssen and curling the ball expertly into the net.

The victory was deserved by the Dutch as their high-pressing game regularly robbed Poland of possession and allowed the visitors to dictate the tempo of the game.

But it might have been a different scenario had Poland's half-time substitute Arkadiusz Milik not missed from point-blank range after being set up by Przemyslaw Frankowski's cross shortly after coming on.

It was the Poles' only clear-cut chance but Milik inexplicably put his effort wide to help the Dutch to their first clean sheet in seven games in 2022.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said Poland had been difficult opponents and his side were happy to pass a tough test.

"We played well and this was a well-deserved win," the Liverpool defender added.

