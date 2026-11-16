Kroupi on target as France clinch Nations League quarters spot

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Forward Eli Junior Kroupi scores his first goal for France against Turkey.

BORDEAUX – Eli Junior Kroupi scored his first France goal as Les Bleus beat Turkey 2-1 on Nov 15 to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

France needed a draw in their last Group A1 outing to make sure of their progress to the quarter-finals next March, and they went ahead just after half-time in Bordeaux via an Emirhan Topcu own goal.

Bournemouth forward Kroupi, 20, replaced Bradley Barcola just past the hour and made it 2-0 from a Rayan Cherki assist, before Abdulkerim Bardakci pulled one back for Turkey at the death.

“At first I thought I was offside, but when I saw the goal had been given it was an incredible feeling,” Kroupi, who has only just returned after missing the first two months of the season due to injury, told broadcaster TF1.

“Of course I was thinking about my injury. I hope I have left all that behind me and I can look forward now.”

The result allowed Zinedine Zidane’s French side to bounce back from a 3-1 loss away to Italy on Nov 12 as they finish on top of their group with 13 points, one point ahead of Belgium.

The Belgians also progress into the quarter-finals after coming from behind to thrash Italy 4-1 in Brussels.

France, who won the Nations League in 2021, are therefore guaranteed to play a runner-up from one of the other groups in League A in the quarters, the draw for which will take place on Nov 20 .

World Cup winners Spain are among their potential opponents in the last eight.

“Our objective was to qualify, ideally in first place, so we have achieved our goal, but I was a bit perplexed with our performance,” admitted Zidane.

“We rectified certain things at half-time, got our foot on the ball and were better in the second half, but there are things we still need to improve.”

France have been hit by a host of injury issues, with 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele among the many players missing for Zidane just now.

Mbappe returns

Captain Kylian Mbappe did return, however, after missing France’s last four matches since scoring the winner in Turkey on Zidane’s debut in September.

“I think he deserved to score a hat-trick today given the number of chances he had. I also liked the way he played without the ball. He played the role of captain marvellously,” Zidane said of the Real Madrid superstar.

This game carried special significance for Zidane, who made his name as a player at Bordeaux in the 1990s before moving to Juventus and inspiring France to World Cup glory in 1998.

His return to the south-western city risked being spoilt by the performance of Turkey goalkeeper Berke Ozer, who frustrated France with a host of saves.

However, the home side went ahead in the 49th minute when Adrien Rabiot helped on a corner and Besiktas defender Topcu only succeeded in putting the ball over the line.

Kroupi, who scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season for Bournemouth, was handed a late call-up by Zidane after Marcus Thuram pulled out injured at the start of last week.

He won his first cap off the bench against Italy and notched his first France goal in the 80th minute here after combining superbly with Cherki.

That goal proved to be decisive as Bardakci replied in the 90th minute for Turkey, who finish with six defeats from six games. AFP