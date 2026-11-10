Straitstimes.com header logo

Kroupi earns first France call-up after Thuram injury

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 20, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 20, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

PARIS, Nov 10 - Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has received his first France call-up as a replacement for the injured Marcus Thuram, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

• Kroupi was the French second-tier top scorer in the 2024-25 season with 22 goals for Lorient, before joining Bournemouth.

• The 20-year-old forward, who played five times for the France Under-21 team, scored 13 goals last season in his first Premier League campaign.

• He has played only four matches this season in all competitions, as he recovered from a foot injury.

• Thuram suffered a right hamstring injury.

• France face Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

• Les Bleus need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth. REUTERS

See more on

France

Italy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.