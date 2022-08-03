Koulibaly to don No. 26 with Terry's blessing

LONDON • New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly may not yet have had a chance to show off his football skills to the Premier League audience, but he has already gained fans' respect after he called former captain John Terry to ask for his shirt number.

The Senegal centre-back - who joined the Blues from Serie A side Napoli two weeks ago for a fee of around £34 million (S$57 million) - posted a video on social media to share a phone conversation he had with Terry, taking the former England international on an emotional journey.

"John, I wanted to ask you something," begins the video, recorded one day before the signing of Koulibaly was made official.

"Like you know, I played with the (number) 26 in Napoli and I see that since you left the club, nobody has taken the 26," he continued. "I don't know if you retired it or if nobody wants to take it, but I wanted to ask you if it's possible for me to take it."

Terry, who left Chelsea in 2017, wore the number during his near two-decade-long career at the London club.

"Listen, the 26 was very special to me," he responded. "Yeah mate, I really appreciate you calling and it's no problem for me for you to take it, absolute pleasure."

Koulibaly, 31, made his Chelsea debut on July 24 when he came on as a substitute in the 4-0 loss to Arsenal in a pre-season friendly match, wearing 26 on his back.

Besides Koulibaly, the Blues' only other major signing so far under new owner Todd Boehly has been Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. The forward joined for a fee of £47.5 million.

Chelsea have lost centre-backs Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, both on free transfers.

It was reported last weekend that Barcelona, who on Monday unveiled French defender Jules Kounde, are now targeting two more defenders from the west London club in Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

If the duo leave, the Blues will be threadbare in defence but football journalist Fabrizio Romano yesterday reported they are closing in on signing Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool's Diogo Jota has signed a new five-year deal, the Reds announced yesterday.

The forward scored 21 goals in all competitions last term.

REUTERS