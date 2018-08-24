Koreans' exemption bid on track

JAKARTA • If South Korea go on to retain their Asian Games football gold medal, Son Heung-min will surely owe a debt of gratitude to team-mate Hwang Ui-jo after they reached the quarter-finals with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over fellow powerhouses Iran yesterday.

Son, 26, might be the biggest name in the team, but Hwang has arguably been the competition's outstanding player and like the Tottenham forward, the Gamba Osaka striker shares the same predicament, with his hopes of gaining a reprieve from military service also riding on winning the title.

And his fifth goal of the tournament, against the Iranians to become the top scorer at the Games, set South Korea on their way to another daunting match against Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals.

The highly rated Central Asian side, who are on a four-game winning streak, swept past 10-man Hong Kong 3-0 yesterday and have yet to concede a goal in Indonesia.

In the other play-off games, Syria edged out Palestine 1-0, while Nguyen Cong Phuong struck late in the 88th minute as Vietnam saw off Bahrain, who played the entire second half a man down after Ahmed Sanad was sent off in the 42nd minute, 1-0.

South Korea coach Kim Hak-bum promised beforehand that his players had learnt from their humbling 2-1 group-stage loss to Malaysia and would "play every match like a final".

Hwang clearly heeded his words, with the 25-year-old drawing first blood after slotting home in the 40th minute from Hwang In-beom's cut-back.

Former Barcelona academy product and Hellas Verona winger Lee Seong-woo also impressed after being brought into the starting XI, with the 20-year-old firing a long-range strike from just outside the box to make it 2-0 on 55 minutes.

The opposition were physical and competitive throughout, and will rue their missed chances, notably from forwards Mehdi Mehdikhani, whose 19th-minute curler bounced off the bar, and PSV Eindhoven-bound Younes Delfi.

Son himself had a quiet game overall. His biggest contribution was to flash a dangerous cross across the box in the first half.

He opted to switch to the left flank after the break, but despite failing to make inroads into the Iranian defence, his South Korean team-mates stood firm and never relinquished their two-goal lead.

"My young team-mates worked harder than me," Son, who admitted to having an off night, told Yonhap news agency. "I told the players that we're going to a war, not a football match.

"I know I still have to improve as a captain, but they're still young players and sometimes, I have to motivate them."

While the Taeguk Warriors have a tough run ahead of them to reach the final and could potentially face Uzbekistan without World Cup goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, who was substituted in the second half after suffering an injury, Son remains undaunted by the big task at hand.

"Small mistakes can make big differences... any of the teams in the quarter-finals could bid to win the gold medal." he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

