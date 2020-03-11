Kopitovic on target for Stags again

In-form striker Boris Kopitovic scored one goal and set up another as Tampines Rovers beat Myanmarese side Shan United 2-1 in their AFC Cup clash at the Jurong West Stadium last night to move top of Group H.

The Montenegro striker scored his fifth goal in seven games this season with a close-range header in the 55th minute, before squaring the ball for teammate Jordan Webb to double the Stags' lead in the 71st minute.

Shan defender Hein Phyo Win pulled a goal back for the visiting side with a powerful strike in stoppage time, but it proved academic.

Tampines top the group with seven points after three games, ahead of Filipino side Kaya-Iloilo (five) and Indonesia's PSM Makassar (four). Bottom side Shan have lost all their three games.

In yesterday's other AFC Cup match featuring a Singaporean side, Hougang United were beaten 1-0 by Yangon in their Group F match played in Myanmar.

Hougang, with three points, are third, behind Ho Chi Minh City and Yangon, who have seven points each. Laotian club Lao Toyota are bottom without a point.