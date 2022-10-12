Konate eyes Liverpool reset in Champs League

LONDON - There is a lot of frustration at Anfield over Liverpool's tepid start to the Premier League season, so the Champions League has been a welcome distraction.

Group A leaders Napoli will qualify for the knockout stage with two games to spare on Wednesday should they beat Ajax Amsterdam in Naples.

If that happens and Liverpool also beat Rangers away, then the Reds will be on the cusp of advancing to the last 16 for the sixth straight time.

A victory at Ibrox on Wednesday would not only eliminate the hosts, who have no points, but will leave Jurgen Klopp's men on nine points with two games remaining.

French defender Ibrahima Konate, who made his first appearance of the season as a substitute during the 3-2 league loss at Arsenal on Sunday after recovering from injury, is aware of what is at stake, with his side in need of a morale-boosting win.

On how much frustration there is within the squad, he told the club website: "Yes, of course it's a lot. I think the start of this season, it (has not gone) very well and we did not expect that.

"I was not really with the team in the last (few) months and I cannot really explain this situation, but now I am back and I will try to do everything to help the team.

"Of course, now we have to think about the game in the Champions League.

"The game will be at Rangers, I know the stadium has a very good atmosphere but we play football for that and we have to do a very good result for qualification for the next step."

However, Klopp's side will have to travel to Scotland without Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with their injury list showing no signs of abating.

The trio were all forced off against Arsenal but while defenders Matip and Alexander-Arnold will miss two to three weeks, Diaz will not return until late December.

Reports say the knee injury will see him miss at least 10 matches for the Reds, who are 14 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

It is another blow for Liverpool as not only has Diaz emerged as an influential figure since joining from Porto in January, the Colombia forward has been one of their better players this term, with four goals in all competitions.

AFP

