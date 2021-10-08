Koga claims golden glove

With eight clean sheets, at least three more than any other goalkeeper, Albirex Niigata No. 1 Takahiro Koga has become the winner of the inaugural Singapore Premier League (SPL) Golden Glove award for the custodian with most shut-outs this season.

The 22-year-old is part of a list of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Awards Night 2021 winners and nominees that was announced yesterday, with the ceremony to be held at the Aux Media Studio in Kallang next Tuesday.

As expected, the list is dominated by players and officials from the top three SPL clubs Lion City Sailors, Albirex Niigata and Hougang United as the season reaches a climax on Sunday, with the Sailors and Albirex separated only by goal difference going into the final round.

The Player of the Year gong will be contested between the SPL's current top scorer Tomoyuki Doi from Hougang United, Sailors defender Jorge Fellipe and their top striker Stipe Plazibat.

The Coach of the Year award sees last year's winner Keiji Shigetomi from Albirex go up against Hougang's Clement Teo and Young Lions' Philippe Aw. The Sailors' Kim Do-hoon is not eligible as he does not meet the minimum criteria of having led a team for a minimum of six months.

Sailors midfielder Saifullah Akbar will also attempt to retain his Young Player of the Year crown against teammate Nur Adam Abdullah and Albirex's Ryoya Taniguchi.

The final nominees and eventual winners of the Player, Coach, Young Player, Goal and SPL Team of the Year awards were selected by a panel comprising the current head coaches, captains, and general managers from the eight SPL clubs, as well as FAS technical director Joseph Palatsides, FAS head of elite youth Fandi Ahmad and five media representatives.

In the subsidiary awards, The Straits Times' journalist Kimberly Kwek's report on the lengths Singapore's female footballers go to play in Australia has been nominated for Story of the Year alongside two other contenders.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and safe management measures, this year's event will be attended by only relevant personnel such as award winners, presenters and essential event crew.

The FAS Awards Night will be streamed online on the FAS' Facebook page and YouTube channel from 7.30pm to allow fans to follow the proceedings.