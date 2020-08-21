Koeman relishes rebuilding task at Barcelona

BARCELONA • Ronald Koeman will "fight to put Barcelona back on top" after he was officially appointed on Wednesday as the Spanish La Liga club's new coach on a two-year deal.

"It's a challenge and it won't be easy, it will demand the best of me and I like that," the 57-year-old, who left his position as coach of the Netherlands national team, said at his Nou Camp unveiling.

"It was a dream and this dream became a reality. We're going to fight to put Barca back on top."

The former Everton and Valencia manager, who spent six trophy-laden campaigns as a Barca player from 1989 to 1995, winning their maiden European Cup, added: "I've signed, I'm the coach of Barcelona and we're going to work starting from now.

"Changes need to be made. The image from the other day is not the one we want to return to, not me, nor the players, directors, supporters, anyone."

While critics believe Barca's tiki-taka passing style may fast be overwhelmed by the high-intensity pressing that is currently in vogue, Koeman insisted he would stay true to tradition and stick to possession-based football.

He also rowed back on suggestions that the likes of veterans Luis Suarez, 33; Sergio Busquets, 32, and Jordi Alba, 31, and 33-year-old captain Lionel Messi, who will be a free agent next summer if no extension is agreed, were up for sale.

"If decisions need to be made, we'll take them," he said. "A player who is 31, 32 years old, he's not finished. It's all about the hunger he has to want to be at this club and give the maximum.

"He (Messi) still has a year on his contract, he's part of Barca. I don't know if I need to convince him. He's the best player in the world. And you want to have the best in your team, not against you.

"As a manager, I love the idea of coaching Messi. He wins matches on his own. I will speak to him, but I hope he will stay here for several more years."

Koeman replaces Quique Setien, who was fired on Monday after a humiliating 8-2 loss in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. It was the first time they had conceded eight goals in a game since 1946.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE