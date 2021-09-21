Koeman places trust in youth, wants more time

BARCELONA • Ronald Koeman has said he is not fearing for his future as Barcelona coach, despite last week's 3-0 thrashing at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League leading to a clamour for his sacking.

The Catalan side could not muster a single shot on target against the Bavarian giants, while the Dutchman's relationship with the club's president Joan Laporta has been strained in recent weeks.

Koeman has admitted Laporta tried and failed to replace him last summer and there is growing speculation about a change of coach if performances do not improve immediately.

According to TV3 channel, several members of the board of directors met last week to discuss Koeman's future.

However, his current deal at the Nou Camp runs until next June. Barca would have to pay the severance package and find a replacement if they sacked him at this stage of the new season and, given their well-documented financial troubles, that might not be the best solution for the club.

On his position, the former Everton and Netherlands boss said: "I'm calm... We have players recovering from injury. I know you have to win. I am not afraid for my future, the club and the president decide."

Koeman added he was blooding youth players by giving them first-team action and insisted that he needed more time.

"More than a year ago, Barca lost 8-2 to Bayern with (Lionel) Messi and (Antoine) Griezmann and the other day we finished with Eric Garcia, 20, Gavi, 17, Pedri, 18, Yusuf Demir, 18, and we are waiting for Ansu (Fati). They are all very young," he said.

Since making his debut two seasons ago, academy product Fati, 18, has been touted as one of football's most exciting prospects but a knee injury has kept him out for almost a year.

The Spain winger is closing in on a long-awaited comeback and this Sunday's home game against Levante could see him on the bench.

"We hope he will be back in a week or 10 days," said Koeman.

"It will be important to have him but he has to improve physically."

While Barca continue to adjust to a transition season which has seen them lose their talisman Messi, rivals Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga on Sunday after a late 2-1 win at Valencia for a two-point cushion over reigning champions Atletico Madrid (11).

Carlo Ancelotti's men have made it a habit of scoring at the death this season, netting six goals in the final five minutes in five games in all competitions.

The new Real coach praised his team for digging deep at the Mestalla, allowing Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema to snatch the win.

"I have a team that scrap and fight whether they are playing well or not.

"We didn't beat them thanks to our quality, we did it thanks to our indomitable spirit," Ancelotti said.

