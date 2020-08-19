Koeman on a mission once deal is done

BARCELONA • Facing an institutional and sporting crisis after their 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich, Barcelona look set to return to their roots by turning to Ronald Koeman.

A cornerstone of Johan Cruyff's "Dream Team", who delivered the Catalan giants' first European Cup in 1992, the former Dutch international knows the club inside out, having spent six years at the Nou Camp until 1995.

It will be a wrench for him to leave as Netherlands manager, having transformed the Oranje's fortunes by qualifying for Euro 2020 in November after they failed to reach both Euro 2016 and the World Cup in 2018.

But such is his affection for Barca that he has a clause in his contract which allows him to walk away should the club, where he started his coaching career as Louis van Gaal's assistant in 1998, move for him.

A source yesterday said the club was negotiating to release him from his current deal and the 57-year-old, who is prepared not to lead the Oranje at the postponed Euros next June, corroborated the news.

Speaking to reporters outside the national team's headquarters, he said: "It is only definite when my signature is on the document. Until then, I cannot say anything, even if I wanted to. I didn't expect things to go so fast and it is not the best timing... It's ugly for the Dutch FA but not unexpected... if it happens, it would be a dream come true."

His imminent appointment comes after Barca sacked coach Quique Setien on Monday, eight months after his appointment.

The club also brought forward its presidential election to March, with incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu facing widespread calls to resign. In April, he faced an internal revolt as six directors resigned from the board over the club's handling of a scandal involving a social media firm, which launched attacks on the club's players.

He has also been criticised for the club's financial woes, which forced Barca to cut its staff's pay in April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic despite being the richest football side in the world, generating a record €841 million (S$1.37 billion) in revenues in the 2018-19 season, according to the Deloitte Money League.

In Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, Barca have three of the five most expensive players in history - to the total tune of €345 million - yet none of them have proven to be of value. The club's reckless spending in recent seasons and failure in Europe - Barca have not reached the Champions League final since 2015 - has led to turmoil, with captain Lionel Messi said to be unsettled.

The upheaval following the Bayern humiliation continued yesterday as Barca sacked sporting director and former defender Eric Abidal. An official statement read: "The club would publicly like to thank Eric Abidal for his professionalism, commitment, dedication, and the close and positive nature of his relationship with all aspects of the Barca family."

When Koeman takes on the Barca job, he will be charged with revitalising a club enduring its first trophy-less season since 2008. He will also need to win over the naysayers. Many La Liga fans remember his time at Valencia, where he was fired in 2008 after less than a full season as they finished just above the drop zone. A poll conducted by Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo reported that 70 per cent of 11,000 respondents were against his appointment. His last stint in club football also ended in ignominy, with Everton firing him in 2017, barely 16 months into the job.

To make matters worse, No. 1 goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss the start of next season after undergoing knee surgery. His three-month absence will be a blow, with question marks lingering over the futures of stalwarts Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez, Messi and Sergio Busquets.

With so many unanswered questions, some critics believe Koeman is merely a seat warmer for club great Xavi to take over.

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter believes Bartomeu will be replaced by Victor Font, who is "absolutely committed to bringing in" the manager of Qatari side Al Sadd.

"This is currently a one-year shot," he told Sky Sports. "Koeman is being told he can have a two-year deal, which effectively seems to mean a year of work and almost certainly a year of compensation.

"Xavi won't come in the mean time, so... that's why Koeman fits all those boxes (for now)."

REUTERS