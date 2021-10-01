Koeman in danger of sack before weekend

LISBON • A 3-0 defeat at Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday heaped more pressure on Barcelona's under-fire manager Ronald Koeman but midfielder and fellow Dutchman Frenkie de Jong said sacking him would not solve the La Liga club's problems.

Sixth in La Liga and five points off leaders Real Madrid, they also suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats in the Champions League for the first time since 2000.

While Barca president Joan Laporta last week backed Koeman, he said the board would not shirk tough decisions and many critics believe the former Netherlands coach is a dead man walking.

However, de Jong feels that getting rid of his compatriot would not address the root problem at the club. "I can't talk about Koeman, it's not my place," he said.

"We have to keep fighting, stay together and overcome this situation. We can only escape this with hard work and being united as a team."

According to Catalan media reports, the board are deciding if the 58-year-old should remain in place for Saturday's league game at Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Their confidence in Koeman is reportedly at a low after seeing Darwin Nunez hit a double for Benfica before Rafa Silva also netted, while Eric Garcia was sent off for the visitors in the closing moments.

Koeman said the players were still behind him but admitted he was teetering on the brink with his bottom-placed side in danger of not even progressing from Group E. He said: "I don't know what the club is thinking in this respect, and I don't want to answer any more questions on (my future) because it is not in my hands. We'll see."

If Barca fail to advance from the group and drop into the Europa League or worse get knocked out of Europe entirely, it would be another massive blow to a club already in dire financial straits.

Alarm bells are already ringing in Sergio Busquets' head, with the captain saying: "We are in a critical situation. We have only played two games but we have zero points. We have two games against Dynamo (Kiev) and we have to win both."

In the same group, Bayern Munich followed up their thumping of Barca with a 5-0 crushing of Dynamo at home. Fifa Men's Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski claimed his 76th and 77th Champions League career goals before Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ran riot in the second half.

0 This is the first time Barcelona have failed to score in their first two games of an European campaign.

Julian Nagelsmann has now won nine of his first 10 games, more than any other previous Bayern coach, while his side have netted 46 times and conceded six in that run, reinforcing their credentials as one of this season's favourites in the Champions League.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS