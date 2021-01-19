Koeman blames Bilbao as Messi finally sees red

SEVILLE • Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman defended his decision to start Lionel Messi in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final after the Barca captain was sent off for the first time in his club career, as Athletic Bilbao won 3-2 following extra time to lift their first trophy in six years.

Messi missed last Wednesday's semi-final win over Real Sociedad through injury but before the final, Koeman said he would allow the Argentina forward to make a decision on his fitness.

Messi was lively early on and heavily involved in Barca's opener by Antoine Griezmann, but he visibly tired and was kept out of the game by Bilbao as it wore on.

Griezmann's double gave the Catalans a 2-1 lead before Asier Villalibre equalised in added time, with Inaki Williams scoring the winner in the 93rd minute.

Messi's frustrations got the better of him and reached boiling point in the final minute of added time, as he struck Villalibre and was dismissed following a video assistant referee review.

However, Koeman blamed Bilbao for Messi's reaction, with the 33-year-old coming in for rough treatment throughout the game.

"I can understand what Messi did," the Dutchman said.

"I don't know how many times they fouled him, and it's normal to react when they keep trying to foul you as a player who is looking to dribble with the ball, but I need to see it again properly."

"I think after so many years at the top level, he knows when he can play and when he can't. I spoke with him and he said he was fit enough to start the game."

Given that the red card was shown for violent conduct, Messi is likely to face a four-game ban across La Liga and the King's Cup - Barca face third-tier minnows Cornella in the round of 32 on Thursday.

753 Messi's appearances for Barcelona before his first red card at the club.

REUTERS