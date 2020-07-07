Klopp's target is winning games, not records

LONDON • Liverpool are on course to beat Manchester City's mark of 100 points in a Premier League campaign but the champions are not focused on breaking records, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The Reds, who beat Aston Villa 2-0 at home on Sunday thanks to late goals by Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones, need 12 points from their final five games to beat City's tally from the 2017-18 season.

"We didn't come here and have the numbers we have because we thought about breaking records. We were always focused 100 per cent on the game and that will not change," said Klopp, whose side made it 17 wins out of 17 games at Anfield this season.

"If we want to have record points pretty much we have to win all the games, it's not complicated. The boys know it and it's not necessary to mention it to this group."

He also said Liverpool's ability to grind out wins when not at their best has been a hallmark of the champions this campaign.

After a 4-0 humbling at the hands of City in their first match as Premier League champions last Thursday, Klopp's men again failed to hit the heights that made them runaway leaders before the three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Mane's sweet strike off the underside of the bar in the 71st minute and Jones' deflected effort 12 minutes later kept up a run of 24 consecutive league wins at Anfield and left Villa languishing in the bottom three.

"We are where we are because we win difficult games," said Klopp. "Today Aston Villa were fighting with all they had and it makes life uncomfortable. It was not a brilliant performance but it was a good performance that gets us three points."

Liverpool visit 15th-placed Brighton tomorrow.

While the Reds are seeking a record points total, Villa, by contrast, are desperate for points in their battle to beat the drop.

They lie in 18th on 27 points.

100% Liverpool's record at Anfield in the league this season, winning all 17 games.

Dean Smith's men were left to rue not taking their chances on the counter-attack early in the second half, as their winless streak stretched to 10 games.

"To outshoot Liverpool (nine shots to six) at home at Anfield, in terms of efforts on goal is excellent, but we need to take our opportunities," the Villa boss said.

"We never found the quality in the final third, they did."

