For years, they could be barely prised apart.
Over the collective four seasons they dominated the Premier League together, Manchester City and Liverpool set the benchmark for the rest.
For years, they could be barely prised apart.
Over the collective four seasons they dominated the Premier League together, Manchester City and Liverpool set the benchmark for the rest.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 16, 2022, with the headline Klopp's swat at City's cash raises the heat for Anfield tie. Subscribe