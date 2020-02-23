Klopp's cheeky reply to 'cheeky' United fan

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has sent a letter to a "cheeky" young Manchester United fan, explaining that he cannot grant his request for Liverpool to lose matches so they do not win the Premier League.

The Reds were 22 points clear of Manchester City - before Pep Guardiola's men played Leicester - yesterday, and have won 25 of 26 league games.

Daragh Curley, 10, from Northern Ireland, wrote to Klopp to say that Liverpool were "winning too many games".

"If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football," he said.

"Being a United fan that is very sad. So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."

The Reds boss, speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of tomorrow's home game against West Ham, said he appreciated Daragh's "cheek" and chose to write back.

"It was nice, it was cheeky. We had time that day, so I read the letter and I replied," he said.

"I have no problems with the supporters of other clubs. I know it's a free world, so we can choose our club. I don't think everybody has to be a Liverpool fan."

In his reply, Klopp praised the youngster's passion but explained Liverpool could not drop points on his behalf.

"As much as you want Liverpool to lose, it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win, as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down," he said.

"Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE