Klopp won't hand Reds kids 'Xmas gifts'

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his young fringe players that he will not give them English Premier League appearances as "Christmas presents" now that the title is won.

The German's side were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City on Thursday in their first game since sealing the club's first English top-flight title in 30 years - a result that left him in a sour mood.

With six games left and numerous records to chase, he played down suggestions he will give more game time to youngsters like Neco Williams, 19, and Harvey Elliott, 17.

"I don't think these kind of questions will be asked to (Chelsea manager) Frank Lampard, (Manchester United manager) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer," Klopp said of today's home game against relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

"We are champions now and should bring the young boys in, give them a chance? So then we lose the games and everybody is going at us and saying 'you have lost focus'.

"We want to win games, the best players have to be on the pitch. If the young boys are part of these best players, then they will be on the pitch.

"They are so close, they are really good and they are our future.

"But they will not play now just because I want to see them in a Premier League game. We don't give... games as Christmas presents."

The Reds, who have 86 points, need to win five of their last six games to overhaul City's record 100-point haul from two years ago. They are also trying to become the first Premier League team to win all 19 home games in a season.

"We have six games and we felt (against City) how difficult it is," Klopp added.

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns, while Villa left-back Matt Targett will miss at least the next two games because of a hamstring injury. ​

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V ASTON VILLA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.30pm