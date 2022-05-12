Klopp wants 'machine' Mane to stay on

LONDON • Liverpool will continue to "chase Manchester City like mad", after Sadio Mane's winner against Aston Villa on Tuesday kept his side alive in the English Premier League title race and their quadruple hopes afloat.

The Senegal forward's smart header from a Luis Diaz cross in the 65th minute once again showed his ability in front of goal.

His 15th English top-flight goal of the campaign - the fourth-highest tally alongside teammate Diogo Jota - came on the same day reports emerged of strong interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Despite Joel Matip quickly cancelling out Douglas Luiz's third-minute opener, the Reds struggled to breach the hosts' defence and it looked like the game would end 1-1 at Villa Park until Mane intervened with his 22nd goal in all competitions this season.

European giants Barcelona and Bayern are reportedly keeping tabs on the 30-year-old, with his contract expiring at the end of next season, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Mane will commit his future to Anfield.

"He's a machine, I told him after the game. He is a massive player. His physicality is brutal. He is a mix of technique, desire and physicality when at the moment, everyone has a few yards in the legs," the German said.

"You can see it with him, to be honest. Top goal, he is just a fantastic world-class player."

In light of renewed interest from suitors on the continent, British media reports said on Tuesday that Liverpool want to re-open contract talks with Mane.

For now, the reigning Africa Cup of Nations winner will shelve all negotiations until the season is over, even as he expressed his happiness on Merseyside, where he has been since 2016.

"Yeah, sure, when we won the trophies I was more happy. But I just try to enjoy every moment and try to score and assist for my teammates. I think it is all about the team or nothing, the boys make it easier for me, so I am obviously very happy," he said.

Klopp will bank on Mane providing some more inspiration in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, but he may have to do without Brazil midfielder Fabinho, who was forced off injured in the first half at Villa.

"He's rather positive, I'm not sure what I can make of that so we have to wait for further assessment," he added.

"(It's) massive for us, we will be ready for Saturday, but now it's definitely recovery time, analyse time for the coaches, even though we played Chelsea a lot of times this season and we will try to help the boys with all the information to prepare for this game."

