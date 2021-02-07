Klopp wants Anfield to be fortress again

LONDON • Liverpool must look to make Anfield a fortress again after two straight Premier League defeats at home and the visit of leaders Manchester City today can help kick-start their campaign, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

Klopp's side, who romped to the title last season, went unbeaten in 68 league games at Anfield before narrow losses to Burnley and Brighton. They are fourth in the table with 40 points from 22 games before yesterday's fixtures.

"We need to play really good football. We love playing there (at Anfield) but lost the last two," said Klopp, whose side have managed only two wins in their last eight league games. "It's all about trying again, being positive and making Anfield a fortress again.

"We weren't fresh enough (in the 1-0 loss to Brighton on Wednesday)... the passing was not as clinical as it should be. The reason? We weren't ready. It wasn't a mental issue, it was just the legs. We have to prove we can get freshness back."

He was also asked what a win against leaders City today would do for their title chances.

He said: "After two years about this (title) question, I might have made some sense. I don't see it in the moment. We have to win games.

"In a specific moment, it's clear 'now we go for it'. We aren't in that moment, so why should we think about it? It's not important."

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has trained on his own after missing the Brighton game due to illness. Fabinho, who missed the last three games, is back in team training alongside Sadio Mane, who was ruled out of the games with West Ham United and Brighton.

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at Klopp's claim that City have benefited from a "two-week Covid break" to go top of the Premier League table.

City's trip to Everton was initially scheduled for Dec 28 but was postponed after a number of positive Covid-19 cases identified within the squad.

As a result, Guardiola's side did not play for a week between their 2-0 Boxing Day win over Newcastle United and a 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Jan 3 - which they played without eight first-team players.​

1963 The last time Liverpool lost three straight league games at Anfield.

"We haven't had a break - City had two weeks for Covid reasons," Klopp said. "It's a tough year. Some teams it looks less, but for us, it's tough."

When asked about Klopp's comments, Guardiola sarcastically replied: "He made a mistake, it was two months off, or three months, no four, four months we had off.

"Jurgen has to see the calendar again. We had Covid, we had one week, we played with 14 players at Stamford Bridge.

"When I see Jurgen, I will ask him how long we had off. I didn't expect it from him. He knows it's not true.

"I thought Jurgen was not that kind of manager but maybe it was a misunderstanding from him."

While Liverpool laboured, City purred past Burnley to extend their unbeaten run to 20 games and, even without Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne, Guardiola's men are making things look easy and will move 10 points clear of the Reds if they win today.

"We go to try to win the game, not to draw, knowing their quality and the team they have. No more than that," the City boss added.

Aguero, de Bruyne are expected to be still sidelined, alongside defender Nathan Ake.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am