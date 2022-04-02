Klopp urges fans to shout, sing

LONDON • Liverpool can go top of the Premier League today, and even if it is for only a couple of hours, current leaders Manchester City will be feeling the pressure.

Jurgen Klopp's side are on a roll with nine straight wins, as they head towards what could be a title-defining clash with Pep Guardiola's team at the Etihad on April 10.

Today's game against Watford, who are in 18th place and managed by former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson, will be the earliest of the weekend matches to kick off and Klopp wants a rousing atmosphere at Anfield as the season enters its "squeaky bum time".

"Most of the time City have played before us. This time we play before them but I couldn't care less," he said yesterday.

"It is about how well we are prepared for 12.30pm. Watford have an experienced manager, so much talent. We have to be aware of that. We need the best 12.30pm atmosphere ever.

"If you cannot shout or sing, then stay at home and give your ticket to someone else, please."

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane return from the international break happy at least to be on the same side, after Mane's Senegal sealed their place at this year's World Cup Finals on Tuesday at the expense of Salah's Egypt.

One of his star forwards will miss out on the year-end football extravaganza, but Klopp is predicting the heartbreak will fuel the top scorer in the league (20) this term.

"Mo wants to win again. His desire will be bigger now than ever. He is a very smart person. He knows that Senegal are a really tough team in the moment. They have a good generation. But he is fine," the Liverpool boss said.

The Reds will be boosted today by the imminent return of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of England duty recently.

Alexander-Arnold, whose importance to the side cannot be overstated with two goals and 17 assists from 35 games in all competitions this season, was expected to be out for a few weeks, but is returning ahead of schedule.

"Trent wanted to go to the national team but he could not. The scans showed he could not go anywhere but sometimes injuries are not that serious that you are out for five or six weeks," Klopp said.

"Sometimes, it's two weeks. That's the case with Trent. It's tight for tomorrow but it's possible... it depends what he does in team training today. It was intense what he did with our rehab and fitness departments... so physically he should be fine. Now I have to make a decision."

With defender Andy Robertson available despite missing a game for Scotland during the international break due to Covid-19, midfielder Naby Keita is the team's only doubt.

The last time Liverpool and Watford met in the league was in October, when the relegation-threatened Hornets were routed 5-0.

Hodgson's squad are close to full fitness but when asked how he was viewing the trip to Merseyside, he said: "With trepidation, I suppose.

"They're at the top of the table, we're at the bottom."

