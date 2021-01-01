Klopp unfazed, aims to make 'lemonade'

LONDON • Liverpool ended 2020 top of the Premier League and after all the defensive injury problems they have suffered that is no mean feat.

But Jurgen Klopp's side need to rediscover their clinical edge fast.

For the second time in four days, the Reds had the opportunity to extend their lead to five points but fired blanks in a 0-0 draw at struggling Newcastle on Wednesday.

On Sunday, they conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to lowly West Bromwich Albion while earlier last month they were also held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham, another side battling relegation.

With Brighton & Hove Albion also denying the league champions victory in another 1-1 stalemate, they have now dropped eight points against sides in the bottom seven in the table.

It is not what has come to be expected from a Liverpool side who churned out victories for fun last season even when not firing on all cylinders - virtually wrapping up the title by the time the Premier League went into a three-month shutdown in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Against Newcastle, they enjoyed 73 per cent possession but Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were unusually profligate in front of goal. All three missed chances they usually convert and Liverpool's final pass often lacked precision.

Despite all that, the Reds finished the year three points clear of Manchester United (30) - a position Klopp will be satisfied with after losing key defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to season-ending injuries early in the campaign.

Even before a ball was kicked, the German knew that his team would be pushed harder to retain their title than they were last season when they won it by 18 points.

And with the pandemic disrupting games and causing fixture congestion on top of their injury crisis, the fact his side have suffered only one loss in 16 games speaks volumes for the mental toughness in the squad.

"The last thing I'm thinking about is our position in the table at the moment. It's nice but it doesn't mean anything," Klopp said.

"We drew tonight and we are still top of the table, so that just shows how difficult the season is for everybody. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

"We have to keep going, next game, Southampton, Aston Villa, Man United and that's good we know about our responsibility.

"We didn't get the result we wanted but it's not the worst thing in the world, there are worse things happening."

His vice-captain James Milner agreed, saying: "I think it's a positive but it seems to be at this moment in time that nobody wants to take it by the scruff of the neck. We've dropped points, everyone seems to be dropping points."

With defender Joel Matip now confirmed out for three weeks with an adductor strain, Klopp may have to look for reinforcements this month.

His side may not have clicked into top gear yet but they also have big players coming back from injury and that still makes them the team to beat.

Thiago Alcantara was the first to return, making a first appearance in over two months at St James' Park. The Spain international came on in the 73rd minute against the Magpies.

