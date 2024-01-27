Klopp to take sabbatical, rules out ever managing another English club

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plans to take a break from football for a year once his time in charge at Anfield finishes at the end of the season.

Klopp said he lacked the energy to go on as he made a shock announcement on Jan 26 that he will step down in May.

The 56-year-old German has previously been linked with taking over his country’s national team.

But Klopp, who has won the Champions League and Premier League among seven trophies since taking over at Liverpool in 2015, said his immediate plan was for a break and that he would never manage another English club.

“Whatever will happen in the future I don’t know now but no club, no country for the next year. No other English club ever, I can promise that,” said Klopp, at a press conference.