Klopp to miss Blues clash due to virus

LONDON • Liverpool's English Premier League game against Chelsea will go ahead today but manager Jurgen Klopp and three of his players will not travel to Stamford Bridge because of Covid-19.

The Reds yesterday confirmed on the club website that the German, who had mild symptoms, returned a suspected positive test and would miss the clash, with assistant Pep Lijnders taking charge.

At his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp refused to name the players with test results pending, but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from training.

Second-placed Chelsea and third-placed Liverpool are separated by just a point and will regard their clash as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are 11 points clear at the top.

Despite the gap, Klopp insisted the league ends in May and not in January.

"When you have this kind of close (title) fight, especially with a consistent team like City, who aren't fazed by Covid or injuries - they're in a good moment - but you cannot win the league properly in the winter. It's unlikely," he said.

"What they have now is a gap, it's absolutely deserved for them, but let's just give it a go. Only one team can be champions. There's a decisive moment in April, there, you have to be close enough to give it a proper go. We'll see where we are then. From now to then... so many games to play, so many different competitions to play."

On likely absentees for the trip to London, Klopp added: "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff, so it's not so cool at the moment."

In addition to their Covid-19 situation, Takumi Minamino and Thiago Alcantara are injured.

On Friday, the Southampton-Newcastle game became the 18th league match to be postponed this term due to the virus and injuries.

REUTERS