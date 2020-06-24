Klopp sure City can't catch Reds

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp is not anxiously looking at the calendar to see when Liverpool can win their long-awaited Premier League crown, while he is also absolutely sure that Manchester City have no chance of catching them in the title race.

The Reds' 30-year wait to win the English top-flight title could come to an end this week, but they must first beat Crystal Palace at home today and rely on City dropping points at Chelsea tomorrow.

Liverpool have 83 points, 20 more than City with eight games remaining. A 0-0 draw at Everton last Sunday means the champagne will remain on ice even if the Reds return to winning ways against Palace.

But Klopp believes it does not matter when his team can win the title because they will win it eventually.

Speaking at a pre-match conference yesterday, the German said: "It would be nice if we win it (as soon as possible) then I won't have to answer questions on it. But we are really fine with the situation."

When asked if he is considering the fact that City could still catch Liverpool, he said: "No. The only thing I realised from watching the game last night (City's 5-0 win over Burnley) was how is it possible any team is 20 points ahead of that team? We must have done something right."

Should both Liverpool and City win their next match, the title could be decided next week when the Reds travel to the Etihad on July 2.

But Klopp, again, is not losing sleep over the permutations and is looking no further than today's match at an empty Anfield.

"I haven't thought about it (the City game). We can prepare properly for it but I'm not analysing it yet. I'm completely 100 per cent concentrating on Palace. We just have to play football," he said.

"We aren't thinking about it (a closed-door game) any more. It's still a home game, we know where things are. It feels already good when you walk into our dressing room. We want to see it as a home game on the pitch as well.

"It would be cool if we can just play our game at the highest level against Palace. It will be difficult, but we have to make it as difficult as possible for Palace."

Ninth-placed Palace were the last team to win a league match at Anfield over three years ago when they triumphed 2-1.

EARLIEST DATES FOR LIVERPOOL TO SEAL EPL

TOMORROW If Liverpool beat Crystal Palace and Man City fail to win against Chelsea

JULY 2 If Liverpool beat Palace and Man City beat Chelsea, a draw with City at the Etihad will earn Jurgen Klopp his league title, Liverpool's first in 30 years

The Eagles impressed in their comeback with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth last Saturday to close to within four points of the European places.

Roy Hodgson's men have also won their last four games without conceding and Klopp was impressed with what he saw.

"I saw Crystal Palace and they look like a proper-oiled machine," he said. "They have four times in a row now a clean sheet, so it will be a tough job 100 per cent, I know that. But that is how the Premier League is always, so no problem with that."

Liverpool are hopeful of having Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson back fit after both were badly missed in the Merseyside derby.

Klopp confirmed that both were training yesterday but did not reveal if they would start.

James Milner and Joel Matip, meanwhile, will not be fit after the duo suffered injuries at Everton.

Hodgson, a former Liverpool manager, cannot wait for the clash with his old club.

He said: "You relish facing Liverpool because it proves you are at the top level of football in England.

"These games are the flagship of football."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V CRYSTAL PALACE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.15am