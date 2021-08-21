Klopp stoked by Kop return

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is relishing the return of a packed Anfield for today's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Not since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year has the famed stadium been filled to the rafters, but with crowd restrictions lifted, the Kop roar will be in full voice today.

On the 12th man, a vital part of Liverpool's 2019-20 title triumph, he said yesterday: "Everyone is looking forward to it. You can imagine when you sign for LFC, one of the first things you want is that first game at Anfield.

"So for everyone of us it was a special moment. They are looking forward to it. When you sit on the Kop or the Yellow Wall (his former club Borussia Dortmund), you are there just for football.

"If they get on their toes, the whole stadium will follow, so I cannot wait to feel this connection again. We're blessed with a really good crowd here."

The Reds were impressive in their 3-0 win over Norwich last weekend, with key defender Virgil van Dijk back after missing most of last season with a knee injury.

His absence was a major factor in Liverpool's struggles last term, and his solid return to action, playing a full 90 minutes for the first time since last October, did not surprise the German at all.

Van Dijk is in line for his second straight start and Klopp is confident the player is fully over the cruciate ligament injury.

"I wasn't impressed in a surprised way. He had a 41/2-week pre-season. With rehab stuff, it was the longest pre-season of all time," Klopp said.

"He played like he trained. Virgil is a good footballer, so delighted to have him back."

Liverpool could have midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara back in the squad for the clash with Burnley after they were not involved against Norwich, having returned to pre-season training later than many of their teammates.

However, midfielder Fabinho may miss out after his father's sudden death in Brazil yesterday. His wife Rebeca Tavares made the announcement on social media and Klopp confirmed the news.

"It's a private situation. Fab is here and is doing what he is able to do," he said. "We gave him our condolences. We all feel for him and are with him. We gave him all the warmth we have at this moment. The rest is private."

Teammate Alisson Becker was left out of the Reds' league game at Sheffield United following the death of his father, Jose, in February.

Burnley ended Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten Premier League home run at Anfield with a 1-0 win in January. But with the Reds having regained their form and also the services of some key players since, manager Sean Dyche is not optimistic a repeat is on the cards.

POWER OF THE KOP If they get on their toes, the whole stadium will follow, so I cannot wait to feel this connection again. We're blessed with a really good crowd here. JURGEN KLOPP, Liverpool manager, on the Anfield fans getting behind his team.

KILLER INSTINCT The best form of defence, although not easy when you're away from home in the Premier League, is to attack. It's how many attacking options you can find... to put doubt in the opposition. SEAN DYCHE, Burnley manager, on his strategy today when visiting Liverpool.

"We caught them at a very good time and played very well (then)," the Liverpool Echo quoted him as saying. "There is no guarantee of doing that again."

Nonetheless, he vowed that his team - who have scored on each of their last five visits to Liverpool - would take the game to the hosts, adding: "The best form of defence, although not easy when you're away from home in the Premier League, is to attack."

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V BURNLEY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.30pm