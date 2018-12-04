Klopp sorry for exuberant response to Origi winner

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp apologised to his Everton counterpart Marco Silva after running onto the pitch in unbridled celebration of Divock Origi's bizarre Merseyside derby winner six minutes into added time.

Everton looked to have denied the hosts the victory they needed to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City but the forward's goal, albeit in fortuitous circumstances, helped Liverpool snatch all three points.

The home crowd erupted after the substitute's last-gasp intervention - the fifth time in the league that the Reds have broken Everton hearts in stoppage time, more than any other team.

Klopp got carried away with emotion, embracing goalkeeper Allison, although he later claimed he had meant "no disrespect" but "could not hide his emotions".

"I have to apologise for how I reacted," he said after Sunday's 1-0 win. "I did immediately afterwards to Silva... I couldn't stop myself.

"It was unbelievably intense and hard for both teams. Both had chances, and both goalkeepers had outstanding performances and a very weird goal. I can imagine all the disappointment of Everton in a situation like that.

"We got (the win), and it was a brilliant night. Because of the intensity, I did it. I'm not sure what the Football Association will do."

His reaction did not go down well with pundits. The BBC's Danny Mills blasted it as "absolutely shocking". He added: "Go down the touchline a little bit, come out of your technical area, celebrate with your staff on the bench, I don't have a problem with that at all. But to run into the middle of the pitch, it's disrespectful to Everton."

Silva played down the incident and said it was "not disrespectful", although he claimed he did not see the wild scenes. But he told the Liverpool Echo that there had been "no apology" from the German.

He also bemoaned the unfortunate manner of Origi's strike, which occurred after Jordan Pickford had turned Virgil van Dijk's miscued volley back into play via his crossbar and onto the Belgium international's head to score and felt Liverpool had been "lucky, lucky, lucky".

"They didn't deserve to win," he said. "We didn't deserve this result, it should have been a draw."

Pickford also apologised to the Toffees fans for the "freak incident" but insisted he would bounce back from the howler.

The England No. 1 said: "It is the Everton luck when we come to Anfield. It had hit the bar twice, the ball spun and as I tried to flick it over, my hand hit the bar. It's unfortunate but I am strong mentally.

"I just want to say sorry to the Everton fans. There is always a case as a goalkeeper, if you make an error it will lead to a goal. Unfortunately, it has been me today but I will be ready for Newcastle on Wednesday."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN