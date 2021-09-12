Klopp says Trent tops at right-back

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged England boss Gareth Southgate to use Trent Alexander-Arnold in his proper position after labelling him the "best right-back in the world".

Southgate picked Alexander-Arnold in midfield for England's World Cup qualifier against Andorra last Sunday, rather than deploying him in the defensive role in which he stars for Liverpool.

The experiment lasted just 45 minutes before he was restored to his preferred role, where he looked more comfortable in the 4-0 win.

Klopp has no intention of following Southgate's lead because he believes the England coach has got it all wrong.

"In this game, in a game where England are that dominant for example, or that we are that dominant that Trent could play in midfield, I would rather he was the six than in this case the eight," the German said on Friday ahead of today's Premier League trip to Leeds.

"That is possible but why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder? I don't understand. As if the right-back position is not as important as the others."

In 132 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has scored eight goals and provided 34 assists.

Klopp is well aware of his attacking gifts but he will stick to deploying him as a swashbuckling right-back rather than a midfielder.

Alexander-Arnold has played in all three Premier League games this season for the Reds, who beat Norwich 3-0 away and Burnley 2-0 at home before drawing 1-1 with Chelsea at Anfield.

Leeds held Klopp's men to a 1-1 draw when they met at Elland Road last term, while Marcelo Bielsa's side were on the wrong end of a 4-3 thriller at Anfield exactly a year ago.

"The game will be tricky... They have a specific way of playing with their man-marking idea and very flexible and brave in possession," added Klopp.

Roberto Firmino will miss out due to injury, while Virgil van Dijk is available after suffering a fitness scare on international duty.

Bielsa, meanwhile, is excited to see what Daniel James, signed from Manchester United on deadline day, can bring to the team.

"The decision to bring in James was the correct one by the club," he said. "He can play on either side, combining his ability to unbalance the opponent, passages into spaces considering his speed."

The Leeds boss will not have Robin Koch, who remains on the treatment table.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LEEDS V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.30pm