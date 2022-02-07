Klopp revels in fine win

LONDON • There were several big positives for Liverpool yesterday.

The FA Cup fourth-round win over Cardiff City is their last game before star forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah return from a month of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) duty with Senegal and Egypt respectively.

Both countries contested the Afcon final yesterday - the result was not known by press time - and both Mane and Salah are expected to be back on Merseyside this week.

Yesterday's 3-1 win over Championship outfit Cardiff at Anfield also saw £37.5 million (S$68.3 million) January transfer window signing Luis Diaz make his debut off the bench to warm applause.

The Colombia winger made an instant impact by teeing up Takumi Minamino to double Liverpool's lead, after Diogo Jota had broken the deadlock early in the second half with a deft header.

But the greatest cheers were reserved for teenage star Harvey Elliott.

The 18-year-old made a fairy-tale return for Liverpool by scoring the third goal after coming on as a substitute.

He fired home on the volley in his first appearance since September, when he was sidelined with a serious ankle injury playing against Leeds United.

Rubin Colwill pulled a goal back for the Bluebirds, but it proved just a consolation strike.

Klopp's men will next meet Norwich City in another home tie in the last 16 and the German was delighted with the win over plucky opposition.

He said: "A lot of nice little stories around in the game. I think everybody agrees that all the other goals were important too.

"It was a really tough game. It is all fine so a good afternoon.

"Luis came on, there is a little bruise and a cut there. Everybody says, 'Welcome to England'. There will be a scar so he knows what he did in the first game."

On Elliott, he added: "Harvey was unlucky with the injury but lucky with the whole process afterwards. Everything went really well.

"He did an incredible job, the medical department did an incredible job. He is a fearless boy and a great footballer so all these things.

"There are not all good things when you get an injury like that but when you are young, you deal with it. And he did. Now he is back and it is really nice. Getting the goal was a touching moment."

In yesterday's fifth-round draw, Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to second-tier Peterborough United, while Chelsea are away at Championship side Luton Town after most of the top-flight teams again avoided each other.

Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 on Saturday, must travel to second-tier Middlesbrough, who defeated Manchester United on penalties a day earlier.

Riverside Stadium could be a potential banana skin for a Spurs side seeking to end a 14-year trophy drought. But England captain Harry Kane, who netted twice either side of Solly March's own goal against the Seagulls, believes confidence is growing under manager Antonio Conte.

On the Italian, who took over in November, the striker said: "He's been brilliant. I can't speak highly enough of him. As a coach as a person, he's really changed the mindset of a lot of players in the team.

"We're working really hard on the training pitch and seeing the results out there on match days. So, that's all the players can ask for. Keep working hard on and off the pitch and hopefully, we can keep this momentum going."

In the second all-Premier League clash, Southampton host West Ham United, who survived a potential upset at the hands of non-league side Kidderminster Harriers with last-gasp goals in normal time and extra time.

The fifth-round games will be played in the week starting Feb 28.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS