Klopp refuses to think about pursuit of quad

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated he is not in a "chasing mood" when it comes to the Premier League title race or the team's quadruple dream.

The Reds, who are already this season's League Cup winners, kept their hopes of winning all four major titles alive when they defeated Norwich 2-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek.

Liverpool are also only six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City (66) with a game in hand, and are favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

They are in good form too. The victory over Norwich was their 10th straight win in all competitions - excluding the League Cup final win on penalties over Chelsea after the 0-0 stalemate - and they have not dropped a single point in a league home fixture since October.

Speaking ahead of today's league clash with West Ham at Anfield, the Reds boss said: "I'm enjoying this situation we're in, but I don't enjoy the questions about it because it's constant and it's like we've won the games already.

"If we lose tomorrow, you'll all tell me the race is over. I don't have the capacity for all these scenarios.

"I cannot think about what we can win. I'm barely smart enough for enough focus for one game.

"We have so many challenges ahead and I am not in a chasing mood, I just hope we're ready for West Ham. Each club has an identity and ours is intensity. That is what we have to show."

Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara remain out due to injuries, while Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are also doubts. Joel Matip is ill but not Covid-19 related, Klopp said.

Fifth-placed West Ham boosted their top-four chances after beating Wolves 1-0 last weekend to move to 45 points and two behind Manchester United in fourth.

A victory at Anfield will see the Hammers back in the Champions League spots before United and sixth-placed Arsenal - who are also on 45 points but have three games in hand - play tomorrow.