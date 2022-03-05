Klopp refuses to think about pursuit of quad

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated he is not in a "chasing mood" when it comes to the Premier League title race or the team's quadruple dream.

The Reds, who are already this season's League Cup winners, kept their hopes of winning all four major titles alive when they defeated Norwich 2-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek.

Liverpool are also only six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City (66) with a game in hand, and are favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

They are in good form too. The victory over Norwich was their 10th straight win in all competitions - excluding the League Cup final win on penalties over Chelsea after the 0-0 stalemate - and they have not dropped a single point in a league home fixture since October.

Speaking ahead of today's league clash with West Ham at Anfield, the Reds boss said: "I'm enjoying this situation we're in, but I don't enjoy the questions about it because it's constant and it's like we've won the games already.

"If we lose tomorrow, you'll all tell me the race is over. I don't have the capacity for all these scenarios.

"I cannot think about what we can win. I'm barely smart enough for enough focus for one game.

"We have so many challenges ahead and I am not in a chasing mood, I just hope we're ready for West Ham. Each club has an identity and ours is intensity. That is what we have to show."

Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara remain out due to injuries, while Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are also doubts. Joel Matip is ill but not Covid-19 related, Klopp said.

Fifth-placed West Ham boosted their top-four chances after beating Wolves 1-0 last weekend to move to 45 points and two behind Manchester United in fourth.

A victory at Anfield will see the Hammers back in the Champions League spots before United and sixth-placed Arsenal - who are also on 45 points but have three games in hand - play tomorrow.

0

Dropped points by Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League since October.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

TODAY

Leicester v Leeds

Ch102 & Ch227, 8.30pm

Burnley v Chelsea

Ch102 & Ch227, 11pm

Liverpool v West Ham

Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am

Villa v Southampton

Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm

Wolves v Palace

Ch104 & Ch229, , 10.50pm

Norwich v Brentford

Ch105 & Ch230, 10.50pm

Newcastle v Brighton

Ch106 & Ch231, 10.50pm.

TOMORROW

Watford v Arsenal

Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm

Man City v Man United 

Ch102 & Ch227, Monday, 12.30am

All on Singtel TV & StarHub.

STANDINGS

                            P         W        D        L        F         A         Pts

1 Man City          27        21        3        3        64        17        66

2 Liverpool          26        18        6        2        70        20        60

3 Chelsea           25        14        8        3        49        18        50

4 Man Utd           27        13        8        6        44        34        47

5 West Ham        27        13        6        8        46        34        45

6 Arsenal             24        14        3        7        38        27        45

7 Tottenham         25        13        3        9        35        32        42

8 Wolves              26        12        4       10       24        21        40

9 Southampton    26        8        11         7        34        37        35

10 Brighton          26        7        12        7        25        30        33

11 Crystal Palace 27        6        12        9        37        38        30

12 Leicester         24        8        6        10        39        43        30

13 Aston Villa       25        9        3        13        33        37        30

14 Newcastle       25        5        10       10       28        45        25

15 Brentford         27        6        6        15        27        44        24

16 Leeds              26        5        8        13        29        60        23

17 Everton           24        6        4        14        28        41        22

18 Burnley            25        3       12       10        22       32        21

19 Watford           26        5        4        17        25        47        19

20 Norwich           26        4        5        17        15        55        17

David Moyes' side beat Liverpool 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium in September but have won just two of their last eight away league games.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini has called on his teammates to produce a top-class performance today.

"We need to focus on our game," he said on the club website.

"We know Liverpool is one of the best teams in the world at this moment, but I think we are confident in our team.

"We need to dream of reaching the Champions League."

Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are the four defensive absentees for the Hammers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

