Klopp really happy with rally

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has never won the League Cup with Liverpool and on Wednesday, he was delighted with his team after getting a step closer to clinching that title.
The Reds came from two goals down to beat Leicester 5-4 on penalties after a pulsating quarter-final ended 3-3 at Anfield, as Tottenham and Chelsea also made the last four.
Spurs were 2-1 winners over West Ham, while Chelsea needed two late goals to see off Brentford 2-0. All three games went ahead in front of full crowds despite the rise of Covid-19 cases that had seen last weekend's Premier League schedule decimated by call-offs.
"I'm really, really happy, really happy with the performance, with the spirit, the mentality," said Klopp, whose side will face Arsenal in the semi-finals next month.
"It was difficult for us in the first half as we had to make a lot of changes (from the weekend). In the first half when we played the right football, we were good but when we played in their formation, it was not good. They had counter-attacks and scored easy goals.
"At half-time, we told the boys I like the game apart from the mistakes we made around the goal and we need to improve in a few moments. We should play around their formation, to play in the half-spaces more."
Leicester's previous two games were called off due to a combination of a virus outbreak in the squad and a mounting injury list.
However, manager Brendan Rodgers was able to name a near full-strength side on his return to Anfield and it showed early on against a much-changed Liverpool.
Jamie Vardy struck twice inside the first 13 minutes as he angled a drive across goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and then tapped in Patson Daka's pass from close range.
Klopp had made 10 changes from the side who drew 2-2 at Tottenham on Sunday with Liverpool also hit by four positive Covid-19 cases.
However, it was one of their more experienced starters who got them back in the game as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain smashed home from the edge of the area.
Leicester restored their two-goal cushion before half-time, thanks to James Maddison's 30-metre piledriver that flew past Kelleher.
Klopp introduced three first-team regulars at half-time and one of them, Diogo Jota, gave Liverpool life again 22 minutes from time.
Kasper Schmeichel then needed to produce a stunning save to deny the Portuguese a second, but Leicester still could not hold out as Takumi Minamino sent the game to penalties in the 95th minute.
Minamino then missed with the chance to win the tie from the spot in the shoot-out, but Kelleher saved from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand before Jota fired home the winning penalty.
"First half, we were excellent and looked a real threat. To come to Anfield and score three goals, we really should have got four or five," said Rodgers. "We were a real threat in the game. Defensively, you know you are going to have to suffer at times with the quality they have.
"In the second half, we threw everything at it and it just looked at the end we were going to get through. To concede in the 95th minute it was so disappointing."
The Foxes will next travel to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, but Liverpool's home clash with Leeds and Watford's trip to Wolves on the same day were yesterday postponed due to virus outbreaks in the visiting teams.
