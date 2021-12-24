Klopp really happy with rally

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has never won the League Cup with Liverpool and on Wednesday, he was delighted with his team after getting a step closer to clinching that title.

The Reds came from two goals down to beat Leicester 5-4 on penalties after a pulsating quarter-final ended 3-3 at Anfield, as Tottenham and Chelsea also made the last four.

Spurs were 2-1 winners over West Ham, while Chelsea needed two late goals to see off Brentford 2-0. All three games went ahead in front of full crowds despite the rise of Covid-19 cases that had seen last weekend's Premier League schedule decimated by call-offs.

"I'm really, really happy, really happy with the performance, with the spirit, the mentality," said Klopp, whose side will face Arsenal in the semi-finals next month.

"It was difficult for us in the first half as we had to make a lot of changes (from the weekend). In the first half when we played the right football, we were good but when we played in their formation, it was not good. They had counter-attacks and scored easy goals.

"At half-time, we told the boys I like the game apart from the mistakes we made around the goal and we need to improve in a few moments. We should play around their formation, to play in the half-spaces more."

Leicester's previous two games were called off due to a combination of a virus outbreak in the squad and a mounting injury list.

However, manager Brendan Rodgers was able to name a near full-strength side on his return to Anfield and it showed early on against a much-changed Liverpool.

Jamie Vardy struck twice inside the first 13 minutes as he angled a drive across goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and then tapped in Patson Daka's pass from close range.

Klopp had made 10 changes from the side who drew 2-2 at Tottenham on Sunday with Liverpool also hit by four positive Covid-19 cases.

However, it was one of their more experienced starters who got them back in the game as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain smashed home from the edge of the area.