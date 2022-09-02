Klopp proud of 'perfect response'

LONDON - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his side's composure, as they struck deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over a dogged Newcastle United in a tense Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

After smashing nine past Bournemouth without reply at the weekend, the Reds struggled until substitute Fabio Carvalho rifled home the winner after the seventh minute of added time.

"I think that we scored up in 90 plus eight (minutes) is the perfect response to that to be honest. And I'm really happy about that," Klopp said on BT Sport in reference to Newcastle's time-wasting antics late in the game.

"It feels like this is the best way to win a football game... I don't need it every week, but if you can do it once or twice it's really good.

"I told the boys at half-time even before we went 1-0 down we looked a bit desperate in situations when we didn't play the extra pass. When we did that we were immediately really dangerous.

"We had to force ourselves to keep calm a little bit more and to keep going, and in the end we forced it."

Klopp paid tribute to Carvalho, who turned 20 on Tuesday and has made a great start since joining the club from Fulham in May.

"He is very important for us, and if a boy is as good as he is, then he needs the (big) moments as well where you really get it. The goal obviously helps the most," the German said of the Portuguese player.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak rocked Liverpool in the 38th minute of his debut following his £60 million (S$97.2 million) move from Spanish side Real Sociedad, netting with a composed finish from Sean Longstaff's pass.

Klopp's men equalised when Roberto Firmino slotted in Mohamed Salah's 61st-minute pass.

The Magpies had done everything they could to run down the clock, much to the annoyance of the home team.

Well past the original five minutes of stoppage time, Carvalho fired home with the clock reading 97min 9sec to spark wild celebrations, as tempers frayed between the benches.

"That's the pain of football," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side felt aggrieved that more time was added.

"That's the horrible side of it when your team has given everything. It is a sickener for us but it is part of the game.

"Naturally when you are 1-0 up here you are not going to be the dominant team and you are going to have to withstand pressure."

AFP, REUTERS