Klopp promises to stay 'at least 3 years'

CHICAGO • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Thursday that he expects to remain at Anfield for at least three more years, as the Reds prepare to kick off their pre-season tour in North America.

Klopp, who guided his team to their sixth European Cup last month, was taken aback when asked to comment on reports suggesting he may leave the club when his contract expires in 2022.

"Wow, I don't think a lot of people get asked that question three years before the contract is expiring," the German said. "We will see. Why should we think about this? At least three years - that's the answer."

ESPN reported last month that Klopp was pondering a sabbatical when his Liverpool contract ends, while his agent Mark Kosicke has hinted that he may be interested in taking over as coach of Germany.

The 52-year-old, however, is solely focused on preparations for the coming season. The European champions begin a three-game tour in the United States that started with this morning's (Singapore time) match against Borussia Dortmund in South Bend, Indiana.

Pre-season training has been disrupted by international tournaments, though. Goalkeeper Alisson and forward Roberto Firmino will join the squad later during pre-season, following their successful Copa America campaign with Brazil.

Forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are also absent, owing to Africa Cup of Nations commitments with Egypt and Senegal respectively.

But, despite the absences, Klopp is fully focused on the task at hand.

He revealed that Liverpool were girding themselves for another dogfight with Manchester City, who pipped them to the Premier League title on the final day of last season.

"It would be great if we could be around Man City again because it is already clear they are the big favourites again," he said.

"But all the (other) teams will start again. There is no duel with City and Liverpool, and all the rest are watching us. That's not how the Premier League is, all of these games are so difficult to play.

"What we did last year, we were really rock solid in all. We were difficult to play, difficult to outplay, in general, we always created chances.

"We were strong in a lot of departments, didn't get nervous in difficult situations, and could increase pressure in different situations on the other teams."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V DORTMUND

Singtel TV Ch 111, 7.55am