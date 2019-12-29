Klopp plans to make it difficult for 'dangerous' Wolves

LONDON • Despite Liverpool being runaway leaders in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp has warned his team to be wary of a Wolves side coached by Nuno Espirito Santo.

When asked how dangerous Wolves will be ahead of today's league game at Anfield, he said: "Very, very... unfortunately. I really think the job Nuno is doing there is incredible with all the Europa League stress.

"I think at the beginning of the season they realised a little bit, 'Oh, that's different'. But now they are settled completely there. (Raul) Jimenez and (Diogo) Jota are scoring again.

"(Adama) Traore finally found his manager, who found a position for him - he started as a wing-back and now he can even play in the front three. An exceptional player, probably the quickest player in the league.

"So, a lot of really good things there and that makes it really difficult to play against them, of course. But it should be difficult against us as well, that's the plan."

Wolves stunned champions Manchester City 3-2 on Friday after trailing 2-0 thanks to goals from Traore, Jimenez and Matt Doherty, and have now five wins and two draws in their last eight league matches.

They have also lost just three games all season, with undefeated Liverpool the only side to have fewer losses.

"We are relentless and will keep on going, it doesn't matter what happens, we want to compete," said Nuno, whose side have won more points (14) from losing positions than an other Premier League side this term.

While they are a team capable of upsetting anyone in the league, there was nothing to suggest Liverpool are about to stumble after the impressive 4-0 hammering of second-placed Leicester on Thursday.

The Reds, on 52 points, have the joint-biggest lead with Manchester United (1993-94) in top-flight history at this stage of the campaign. It stood at 13 points before Leicester's clash at West Ham yesterday.

No team have ever failed to win the title with an advantage of this magnitude. Already there is talk of Liverpool going through the league season unbeaten - matching "The Invincibles" of Arsenal in 2003-04 and Preston North End in 1888-89.

No surprise, then, that defender Andy Robertson has called for the "same again" for the clash today.

"They (Wolves) are absolutely flying at the minute so it's going to be another incredibly tough game and we need to get our legs ready," he told the Liverpool website.

"But we felt fresh (against Leicester), we felt good, and hopefully we feel the same against Wolves because it means we can do the running and do the pressing like we want."

REUTERS

