Klopp optimistic despite draw

LONDON • While Jurgen Klopp's prediction of a "blockbuster" between two five-time champions of Europe proved misplaced, his warning about the enduring strength of old adversaries Bayern Munich did not.

Wise heads rather than old legs told for the German champions, who were disciplined and measured in their approach, as Liverpool were frustrated 0-0 at Anfield on Tuesday for the first time in this season's Champions League.

While the goal-less draw in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie was not "the result we dreamt of", the German remains confident of progressing to the quarter-finals when they travel to the Allianz Arena on March 13.

He told reporters: "It is not a game we will remember in 30 years (but) it's the result we have and we will work with that.

"In Germany, we say it is like the Homburger Shooting, a big ballyhoo before the game and then not really a lot of things happen in the game. It was an intense one.

"But in the first half, we still had the chances. And, as it always is, a goal would have changed things.

"It was a clean sheet without the big man (Virgil van Dijk was suspended). A lot of people wouldn't have expected that. The defending was good. A lot of things were really good, I'm not over the moon but I'm completely OK with the game.

"Day by day, the result will feel better for us."

Although Liverpool posed plenty of problems at the other end, with Sadio Mane wasting their best chance, the final ball often lacked precision and Klopp admitted his side "can play better".

The German added: "We made life more difficult with the last pass today about 10 or 12 times."

However, their lack of fluency had much to do with Bayern's defensive block and the Reds are expecting a similar challenge from Niko Kovac's men in Germany, with Klopp calling on his players "to show we are proper in the competition in three weeks".

Although Bayern have not hit the heights of previous years in the Bundesliga this season, trailing Borussia Dortmund by three points in their quest to land a seventh straight league title, the Bavarian giants are still canny opponents.

Coach Kovac was delighted at the way his team, who have made the last eight for the past seven terms, "as a whole kept everything tight at the back".

He said: "I can't remember that many clubs that have not conceded at Anfield. The way that Liverpool play, they are a sensationally good team.

"We didn't score but we didn't let one in. Home games are an advantage, we play in front of 75,000, but we know if we concede, we have to win."

But while Liverpool have lost all of their last five Champions League games away from Anfield, including last season's final, they will be boosted by the return of van Dijk.

Also, Bayern will not be able to field defender Joshua Kimmich in the return leg after he picked up his third yellow card of the campaign.

Former Bayern midfielder Owen Hargreaves told BT Sport Kimmich's ban "could change everything".

He added: "It's a big loss. Rafinha, who is very trusted, will play but he doesn't give the attacking threat that Kimmich does.

"Arguably their best player over the past two seasons... they're going to need to score at home, and he's their greatest source of assists."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN